Houston crime: Husband charged in connection with his wife's murder

A husband detained after a woman was found dead in Houston has been officially charged.

According to court documents, Myron Strambler, 36, has been charged with the murder of his wife, in the 230th District Court.

Myron Strambler

Authorities said the incident occurred on Wednesday night on the 5200 block of Airline Drive.

Police said there appeared to be a struggle inside the room.

Family members police spoke with said there was a history of domestic violence.

Houston police added on Wednesday, "I do want to encourage everybody right now during this this holiday season, especially around Thanksgiving, if you're in a situation that is a domestic violence situation, please reach out to someone. Please seek help. Reach out to the Houston Police Department. We have resources to be able to get you out of a dangerous environment. We have ways to be able to take people in and put them in a safe environment so that they can get the help and the counseling that they need to be able to remove themselves from situations like that."