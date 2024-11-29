Mother of 34-year-old woman beaten to death allegedly by her husband says she knew that day would arrive

"I knew that guy would kill my daughter and he got her," said Michele Hedt.

Michele says her 34-year-old daughter, Alicia Michele Strambler, was like a lot of domestic violence victims, afraid to leave and manipulated to stay.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston crime: Husband charged in connection with his wife's murder

"When your daughter calls you up from a stranger's phone, that she's hiding in bushes with no shoes on her feet, to get away from him," Michele said. "Or your daughter calls you from a hospital, and you hear a police officer, asking her what object he used to do this to you, and she said his fist."

Police say Myron Strambler, a registered sex offender, beat Alicia to death Wednesday night at the Moonlight Inn at 5212 Airline.

Myron Strambler

He was reportedly covered in blood when officers arrived.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"She started writing a book to help other women in this world not go through this," said Michele. "If anybody can learn from my daughter's death, that's my point."

Alicia leaves behind a young son and daughter.

"I'm scared if he got out, he'd come and kill me or have somebody else do it for him," Michele said.

Strambler is charged with murder. His bond is set at $250,000.