Two men were found stabbed to death after getting into a fight in a trailer home in Channelview on Thursday night, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says, based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the men stabbed each other, but they are still working to determine exactly what transpired.

The deadly incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Avenue D.

Deputies arrived to find two men, ages 51 and 47, dead in the trailer from apparent stab wounds.

The sheriffs office investigates a deadly double stabbing in Channelview.

The sheriff’s office says one of the men lived at the residence, and the other man had been called over by a woman who was also at the home.

Deputies say the two men got into a physical confrontation with knives.

The sheriff’s office says a woman who was also at the residence called 911 and remained at the scene. Deputies were also trying to determine if another woman and a child were at the residence at the time of the stabbing, but they weren’t there when authorities arrived.

Investigators were waiting on a search warrant to process the scene and conduct the investigation.