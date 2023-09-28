Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies have taken 20-year-old Devin Delvalle into custody following a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle and a juvenile cyclist.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The accident occurred early Thursday morning around 6:46 a.m. in the 6000 block of Mason Road in Katy.

After arriving on the scene, deputies located a juvenile male and determined, after investigation, that he was riding his bicycle within a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Delvalle. Tragically, the young cyclist sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Delvalle remained at the scene of the accident and fully cooperated with responding deputies and investigators during the investigation.

Following a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, Delvalle was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. He has been charged with Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian Or Other Vulnerable Road User Within Area Of Crosswalk. Presently, his bond awaits magistration.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that this incident remains an ongoing investigation as authorities work diligently to gather all relevant details and evidence related to the tragic accident.

Sheriff Eric Fagan expressed his condolences, stating, "This is a very sad and tragic incident on both sides, for the driver, and especially for the victim's family. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention, and that's extremely important in areas that are heavily traveled by children."

As the investigation unfolds, further updates may be provided to the public.