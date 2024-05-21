Houston storm: Additional road, sidewalk closures announced for downtown Houston

Due to changing wind conditions and ongoing restoration work, additional road and sidewalk closures have been announced for the downtown Houston area following last week's storms.

Most of the buildings presenting public safety concerns are in the southwest quadrant of Downtown, south of McKinney Street, and west of Fannin.

City officials said if your building is located in these areas, Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Downtown Houston are requesting that all non-essential personnel work remotely from Wednesday, May 22 through Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said "This is a temporary issue that can be resolved through our collective efforts."

The updated road closures include:

•Smith from Clay to Pease

•Louisiana from Pease to Clay and from Polk to McKinney

•Dallas from Smith to Milam

•Lamar from Fannin to Smith

•McKinney from Smith to Louisiana

•Milam from McKinney to Lamar

•Bell from Milam to Smith

•Travis from Dallas to McKinney

•Travis from Franklin to Commerce