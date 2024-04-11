Law enforcement officials apprehended ten individuals at a residence in Baytown following allegations of child pornography being downloaded from the address.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Facebook Thursday morning, showing several individuals in handcuffs outside the residence.

SUGGESTED: Texas teacher and son arrested, charged with recruiting juvenile students for prostitution

Various law enforcement agencies, including Mount Belvieu Police and Homeland Security agents, responded to the scene.

Investigators executed an evidence search warrant at the residence located on the 5100 block of Dripping Springs Avenue. The investigation was prompted by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children database, suggesting that child pornography may have been downloaded at this location.

Upon arrival, authorities say the occupants refused to answer the door. Officers forced entry and discovered multiple individuals, all suspected to be illegal immigrants, and restaurant supplies inside. Forensic investigators seized several electronic devices from the premises; however, the contents of these devices remain unconfirmed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Those types of downloads are illegal and are heavily monitored," said Captain Bryan Baker of the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. He explained the collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies across states, facilitated by the ICAC network, to track down perpetrators of child pornography.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Chambers County Sheriff's Office

Detectives have not identified the homeowner or lessee as being present during the incident. One individual was observed leaving the residence by reporters from FOX 26, though neighbors claim he was present during the earlier active scene. He quickly left in a vehicle.

This investigation is still active. Stay with FOX 26 Houston for more updates.