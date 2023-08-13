Two people are dead and one is hospitalized following a vehicle and tractor-trailer crash.

Upon receiving the call, deputies and troopers were dispatched in an attempt to locate the dangerous vehicle driving erratically and at high speeds, originating from the beach on SH 124 through High Island and then continuing westbound on FM 1985 near the East Bay Bayou. However, before they could reach the scene, the vehicle collided with a tractor and caught fire.

Chambers County Sheriff's Deputies and State Troopers found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

Tragically, two occupants of the vehicle were found dead at the scene. Another occupant managed to escape from the wreckage and was airlifted by helicopter to receive medical treatment. The driver of the tractor, which was pulling a farm implement at the time of the collision, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The investigation is currently active and is being led by DPS State Trooper David Park. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office expressed their gratitude to various agencies, including the DPS, Winnie-Stowell EMS and Fire Department, as well as the citizens who provided aid and assistance during the aftermath of the crash.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne offered his condolences, stating, "The Chambers County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the DPS, Winnie-Stowell EMS and Fire Dept., along with the citizens that rendered aid and assisted at this tragic crash. Please say a special prayer to all families involved as we all struggle to understand this crash."

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers associated with high-speed driving and erratic behavior on the road. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision, urging the public to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating incidents.