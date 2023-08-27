Chambers County authorities locate body of missing boater

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office says they've located the body of a missing boater.

According to authorities, they received a 911 call in reference to a deceased person in Galveston Bay, approximately 1.5 miles east of Kemah on Saturday afternoon.

SUGGESTED: Teen driver thrown from vehicle in north Houston police chase

Officials with the Chambers County Marine Division and Criminal Investigative Division responded and were initially unable to identify the body.

Following the report, later in the day, authorities received a report of a missing boater from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Also on the same day, officials said they responded to another 911 call regarding a beached boat in Trinity Ball, just off the shore of Beach City.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Detectives were later able to identify the owner of the vessel, who was believed to be the recovered body.

Photo of the victims boat. (Source: Chambers County Sheriffs Office)

Officials later identified the boater as Matthew Russel, Sr. of League City.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"This is another dark reminder of the necessities of wearing a personal flotation device. Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Russell in this difficult time," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.