Chambers County authorities identify body found floating in Cedar Bayou last month

article

Authorities have identified the body of a woman found floating in Cedar Bayou last month.



According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on December 29, 2021.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Authorities said from the initial investigation, it was apparent that the body, due to the condition, had been in the water for an extended period of time.



The woman was identified as 25-year-old Mareisha Dockery, through the use of a partial fingerprint and documented tattoos on her body.



We’re told Dockery was reported as a missing person to the Houston Police Department on December 26, 2021.

MORE MISSING PERSONS



Last contact with Dockery was believed to be on December 18, 2021, near the area of Highway 69 and the Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston, authorities said.



Dockery’s death is being actively investigated by detectives as a possible homicide.



Anyone with information in reference to the death of Mareisha Dockery is encouraged to call Detective Paul Vest at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (844) 860-8477.