CDC recommends "re-masking" ahead of Memorial Day weekend

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and cases in the US have passed 83 million. The rising cases come as Memorial Day weekend approaches when travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. In light of fewer COVID restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting Americans put their masks back on in some circumstances, but that is the last thing many say they want to do.

"It's just so uncomfortable with the mask, being out here with the heat and everything," says local realtor Rico Randle while out at Buffalo Bayou Park.

The CDC’s recommendation came down Wednesday during a White House press briefing suggesting Americans return to avoiding crowds and masking indoors if they live in communities at medium to high-risk levels for COVID-19.

"We are in a lull right now, here in the Harris County area, however, cases are beginning to tick up again," says Dr. Linda Yancey, infectious disease expert with Memorial Hermann Health System.

According to Houston Health Department’s website, the Harris County positivity rate has crept back up to 8.6 percent, with a moderate threat level.

Based on changes in its rating system, the CDC lists Harris County as low risk, but Yancey says to keep pandemic practice muscles ready.

"The good news is school is about to let out, summer is about to begin, people are going to be doing a lot of outdoor activities, so we've got kind of a tug of war between gathering for the holiday versus going into a good time of year for respiratory viruses," she says.

People traveling to high-risk areas could bring new sub-variants and faster spreads back home, so health experts say precautions should be a priority.

"If you are going to a gathering, just have everybody test right beforehand. If you're getting together with large groups of people, the safest thing still is to wear a mask and especially if you're going to be traveling in airports," explains Dr. Yancey.



"Folks who are going to be traveling by car, unfortunately, those rest stops where you're in a small convenience store with lots of other people are great ways to spread the virus. Instead, pack a picnic and potentially go to one of those outdoor rest stops that the State of Texas has available."



Although mask mandates have been dropped for airlines and public spaces, some private businesses may return to enforcing face coverings.

In any case, doctors say think about your own risk and vaccination status when considering re-masking.

