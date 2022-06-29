Security guard at Kroger accused of racially profiling, assaulting Black women

A security guard at Kroger is under fire for allegedly racially profiling three different Black women in separate interactions, assaulting one of them and yelling racially insensitive remarks at another.

All three encounters were captured on video. On June 21, Shelondra Peavy recorded her inside the Kroger on 249 and Antoine.

She says she couldn't carry anymore in her hands, so she dropped some of her items in a clear Kroger produce bag and continued shopping. That's when she says the Allied Universal Security guard seen in the video accused her of stealing. During their encounter, the guard can be heard admitting that he called her "Black and ugly."

Just two months prior on April 13, Stephanie Teel, a woman with special needs had an encounter with the same security guard.

Stephanie was with her cousin, Kamesha Sterling, when she opened a Kroger burger inside the store and started eating it. Sterling says she had every intention of paying for it when they got to the register. But the security guard approached them, an altercation ensued, and eventually, he pepper-sprayed and dragged Stephanie from the store.

One month later, Stephanie's cousin recorded another interaction with the same guard; he can be seen on video following her from the store and asking her if she had something in her bag.

"He should be terminated, and he also should be arrested," said community activist Quanell X.

Quanell and Doctor Candice Matthews got word of these incidents, and they went to Kroger to speak with the security guard.

"Baby, it's about to get ugly, because we're bringing the hammer of accountability all the way here to this Kroger, and you're going to lose your job," Dr. Matthews said.

None of the women involved were arrested or charged for shoplifting.

Kroger sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"At Kroger, the safety of our associates and customers is one of our core values. We expect all third-party contractors to live up to those values, which also include respect, diversity, and inclusion. The Allied Universal Security Guard in question will no longer service Kroger stores. We will not tolerate this type of behavior from third-party providers that operate within our stores."