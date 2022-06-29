Woman shot, killed during 'possible disturbance' in east Harris County: Sheriff

Authorities are looking into what caused a woman's death Wednesday after a shooting in east Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gave preliminary information on social media saying his own officers along with constable deputies from Harris Co. Pct. 3 were called to the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview.

That's where the sheriff said "several individuals strived at the location for unknown reasons and a possible disturbance broke out." At some point, an unidentified man grabbed a gun, possibly an Assault Rifle, Sheriff Gonzalez added, and shot a woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified, as of this writing, but is believed to be in her 50s or 60s.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

No additional information was released, at this time, but homicide investigators were called to the scene and this story will continue to be updated as it develops.