Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed during 'possible disturbance' in east Harris County: Sheriff

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Authorities are looking into what caused a woman's death Wednesday after a shooting in east Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gave preliminary information on social media saying his own officers along with constable deputies from Harris Co. Pct. 3 were called to the 700 block of Coolidge St. in Channelview

That's where the sheriff said "several individuals strived at the location for unknown reasons and a possible disturbance broke out." At some point, an unidentified man grabbed a gun, possibly an Assault Rifle, Sheriff Gonzalez added, and shot a woman. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified, as of this writing, but is believed to be in her 50s or 60s. 

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

No additional information was released, at this time, but homicide investigators were called to the scene and this story will continue to be updated as it develops. 