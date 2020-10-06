Category 4 Hurricane Delta on course for Mexico's Yucatan then U.S. Gulf Coast

article

Hurricane Delta intensified to a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then strike the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

The National Hurricane Center said extremely dangerous hurricane conditions are expected for the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula starting early Wednesday.

The current forecast track then shows Delta making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Houston is not in the cone of uncertainty, which stretches from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Although the Houston area will most likely avoid a direct impact, some coastal flooding and large waves should be expected.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Delta was located about 125 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

According to the NHC, Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast current forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to continue to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands through early Tuesday afternoon, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The NHC says Delta is then forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Delta is forecast to strengthen further over the next 24 hours. According to the NHC, Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday.

As Delta shifted west on Monday, Cuba withdrew a hurricane warning for its western province of Pinar del Rio and replaced it with a tropical storm warning. There was also a tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The immediate brunt of the hurricane was expected to be felt by the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, which was forecast to start seeing hurricane conditions Tuesday night with the storm reaching land in the early hours of Wednesday. A hurricane warning was in effect for Tulum and Cozumel, resorts still being soaked by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma.

Jorge Zavala, head of Mexico’s meteorological service, said in a press conference late Monday that Delta “presents an important danger for the coastal regions” because of the storm surge in the lower parts of Quintana Roo, such as the resorts of Cancun, Holbox island or Isla Mujeres. Zavala said preventative evacuations would begin Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.