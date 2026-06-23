Catalytic converter thefts surge in Harris County as critics question low bonds for repeat offenders
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise here in Harris County. If it continues, the number of thefts will double last year's total. The reason cited by officials is the rising cost of metal.
Repeat offenders, low bonds raise questions amid spike in Harris County catalytic converter thefts
What they're saying:
While new laws tout stiffer penalties, we are seeing extremely low bonds for those accused of committing the crime.
26-year-old Guadalupe Gomez and 24-year-old Donald Mitchell are accused of stealing catalytic converters on June 20. Both have lengthy criminal histories.
Gomez is free on one of the lowest bonds we've seen.
"He bonded out for Catalytic converter theft, which is a felony for $2,500 dollars," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "The DA's office, rightfully so, asked for a bond of $35,000."
The 180th set the low bond instead.
After being a wanted fugitive in Harris County for more than a year, Mitchell was given a probated sentence in Rusk County then got sentenced to probation in Harris County.
He remains jailed under a $35,000 bond.
The Source: Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers