Cash in on savings on Concert Tickets

What are you getting your mom for Mother's Day? How about concert tickets? FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares some smart sense on how you can save money on tickets!

HOUSTON - After the pandemic delayed so many concerts, many are finally being scheduled for this year. Pent-up demand is driving prices sky-high, and they're selling fast.

If you're planning to get tickets for mom this Mother's Day weekend or hoping to catch a concert this summer, we found some secrets to save you money.

"Especially during the summer, people are looking to travel and see their favorite bands and artists out there, so the prices are high," said Rebecca Gramuglia with TopCashBack.com.

To cut those climbing costs back down, Rebecca Gramuglia with TopCashBack.com suggests following the artist or band’s website or social media pages.

"Pre-sales are really your best friend. That’s going to give you the lay of the land before the concert to get the best seats you want at the price you are hoping for," she explained.

You can also check out ticket sites, such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek. When you purchase tickets online, use a cashback site, such as Rakuten or TopCashBack.

"We have over 7000 retailers on site, places like Ticketmaster, StubHub, Expedia, Hotels.com" she said. "If you’re making a whole trip out of it, you can earn a percentage of your purchase back."

Utilize credit cards that offer pre-sale access to concert tickets.

"Cardholders from American Express or Citi cards will increase pre-sale access, as well as earning cashback on your purchase, depending on your card’s terms," said Gramuglia.

And plan ahead.  Find lower-cost parking options you can reserve in advance on sites like SpotHero and SpotAngels, as well as search for lower-cost hotels and restaurants using sites such as TripAdvisor or Yelp.

Concert promoter Live Nation is holding a Concert Week event now through May 10, letting you buy concert tickets for $25 for up to 3700 shows across the country.