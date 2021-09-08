CarePartners to take over BakerRipley Dementia Day Center

Good news for families caring for someone with dementia. CarePartners will take over BakerRipley’s Dementia Day Center at the start of the new year.

BakerRipley announced plans to close its Dementia Day Center this year due to funding issues.

CarePartners is a long-standing, non-profit that cares for people with dementia and their caregivers.

"Sometimes they have challenges, like being able to interact with the world around them on a day-to-day basis," said Katie Scott with CarePartners. "So getting proper care is important to them as an individual so they can feel like people again. It’s also really helpful for the families."

CarePartners says it will retain employees and services at the Dementia Day Center on Aberdeen Way in Houston.

An estimated 62,000 Houstonians live with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.

