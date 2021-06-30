Houston City Council investing more than $10 million to build affordable apartments for seniors

article

Be on the lookout for new apartments for our senior community in Houston's Third Ward!

Members of Houston City Council say they have unanimously approved a $10.25 million loan in Harvey Recovery funds towards building an independent senior living community in the 3300 block of Elgin St.

Based on a press release, the complex will be called The Citadel and offer 74 studio and one-bedroom apartment units with on-site services and amenities like exercise classes, social events, and a food pantry.

Rent will vary depending on an individual's unit size and the household income but will range from $343 - $963 a month.

Additionally, the apartment will be in a prime location near grocery stores, a multi-service center, parks, and schools.

"We are thrilled to help bring a senior apartment community to the Third Ward," Tom McCasland, director of the City’s Housing and Community Development Department said in a statement. "A large national nonprofit and a local nonprofit with roots in the community, partnering together, and using funds from different sources can have a tremendous impact on the number of affordable homes available to those who most need it."

