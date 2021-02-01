Car found in front of Houston FBI building after multi-county chase

A car was found at the front gate of the FBI building in Houston following a chase that began near Livingston overnight.

Livingston police initiated a pursuit of a red Dodge Charger, and it continued south on US 59.

Other agencies joined the pursuit as the vehicle traveled through multiple counties.

Houston police took over the chase as the vehicle entered city limits. Officials say HPD discontinued the pursuit due to unsafe speeds.

A short time later, HPD reportedly received a call from the FBI saying a vehicle was left at the front gate of their building.

The driver was last seen jumping over a nearby fence. It is unclear if the driver was taken into custody.

