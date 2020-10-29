Can Democrats seize control of the Texas House?

In the Lone Star State, Democrats need a net gain of nine seats to wrench away control of the Texas House and dramatically shift the balance of power for the first time in two decades.

"It's possible, but they are facing long odds, however, the more Democratic money coming in, the better their odds will be," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones.

Former prosecutor and cancer survivor Ann Johnson is touting her support for vastly expanded health care and definitive action to reduce gun violence as she battles to turn House District 134 "Blue".

Of equal importance to Johnson, a long sought seat at the table for millions of Texas Democrats when future political boundaries are drawn - the process known as re-districting.

"I believe we should have an independent commission re-draw the lines. We really should get to the position where voters can pick public servants, rather than politicians picking their voters. And so this is that key time where you have to take the Texas House in order to do that," said Johnson.

On Houston's northwest side in District 138 there's another battleground House Race underway critical to control of the State capitol.

Republican Lacy Hull is looking to represent a district the GOP won two years ago by just 47 votes.

"We need to make sure people aren't being taxed out of their homes, especially the elderly or people on a fixed income. Democrats are just pandering to this ‘de-fund the police' movement and as a mother I cannot get behind that. I support law enforcement. They have an incredibly difficult job," said Hull.

Democrat and former prosecutor Akilah Bacy's platform for HD-138 includes more resources for schools, honest progress toward social justice and health care for the millions of Texans exposed to a health crisis without coverage.

"I just can't imagine a family that hears those words and their next question is how do we pay for it? What do we do? How long can we wait?" said Bacy.

"I think that we need to move away from this idea of our political persuasions and start governing for our people, what is best for our communities, what is best for all Texans," she added.