Call center now open for Harris Co. residents without access to healthcare

On Tuesday, Harris County Public Health, in partnership with Harris Health announced a call center resource for residents in unincorporated Harris County who do not have a healthcare provider and who need access to coronavirus-related care.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 10, the Ask My Nurse line will provide help with access for symptoms assessments and referral to appropriate levels of care in a clinical setting. Harris County will also staff a call line with public health staff who will be available to answer questions from the general public about coronavirus.

Residents without access to healthcare can call the triage line for COVID-19-related questions at 713-634-1110 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week. Nurses will be available to provide care in both English and Spanish.

Harris County residents with access to health care are asked to use their provider for further evaluation and clinical advice to ensure this limited resource is reserved for those without access.

