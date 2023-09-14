The Houston Texans are expected to be worth over $8.4 billion by 2028, according to new study conducted by Mighty Tips.

According to the study, the Texans are one of the richest teams in the NFL. The team is currently value at $5.5 billion.

Mighty Tips have analyzed new Forbes data to determine which team will have the highest valuation by 2028.

The Texans currently have the 12th highest value in the NFL, but the team's value is projected to increase by $2.9 billion in next five years.

Another Texas team, the Dallas Cowboys are ranked first on the list with a projection to grow $4.4 billion from 2023 to $13.4 billion by 2028.

See the full rankings, team values from 2019-2023 and the expected valuation for each in 2028 below:

