Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints cancel joint practices ahead of preseason finale

By
Published 
Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints have agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled to be held in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday. 

Saints coach Dennis Allen said after a 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he talked to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the day. The decision was made due to the amount of injuries Houston has had during the past two weeks.

"We just thought it was better to go ahead and cancel it and just be able to play the game," Allen said. "Hey, look, sometimes those things happen, and we were both in agreement on that. We’ll work on our own, and, I mean, we got a lot to focus on."

The teams will meet in the preseason finale next Sunday, August 27. 