Teen shot, killed in Humble apartment complex, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported at an apartment complex along Beltway 8. The teen's aunt reportedly called authorities after finding her nephew shot. Detectives are responding to the scene.



An investigation is underway in Humble after a teen was reportedly shot and killed in an apartment.

Humble apartment shooting: Teen killed

What we know:

The shooting was reported at The Oaks apartment complex along Beltway 8 near Wilson Road.

Harris County Sergeant Michael Ritchie says a resident at the complex called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The resident reportedly heard a gunshot in her apartment and found her teen nephew shot.

The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harris County detectives are investigating. Sgt. Ritchie says apartment management will share surveillance footage with them, and they're speaking with the teen's aunt.

Two other teens were also said to be in the apartment when the shooting happened. Officials say the two fled at first, but they've since returned and will be involved in the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.