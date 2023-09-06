Houston Texans release new hype video ahead of Week 1 game against Ravens

The Houston Texans are making sure H-Town is ready for the upcoming season, and they're doing it with an amazing hype video to get the town excited.

In the video, Houston's own, Slim Thug, is seen throughout the video thanking Houston for "staying strong, passionate, and resilient."

He can also be heard saying, "In H-Town, we don't run from the heat, we turn it up!"

Straight products of the H 🤘 pic.twitter.com/3YANSavCtD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 6, 2023

"We are all H-Town made!" Slim Thug said to end the video.

The Texans kick off Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at noon.