Burn ban in effect for Montgomery, Fort Bend counties

Severe dry conditions in the Houston-area have increased the risk of a fire starting in some situations, so a few counties have placed burn bans in place to prevent danger.

Liberty County was one of the first to issue a burn ban in the surrounding area due to severe dry conditions in the area.

Montgomery County, Fort Bend County issue burn ban

The backstory:

Judge Mark Keogh of Montgomery County announced he issued a declaration of local disaster because of rapidly worsening drought conditions and the risk of wildfire.

In the declaration, it states the county reached 668 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).

The burn ban in Montgomery County prohibits all outdoor burning that is not permitted by the state and inspected by our fire marshal's office.

Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has also approved an outdoor burn ban. The county had a KBDI reading of 642 on Monday, meaning there are significantly dry conditions.

Under the declaration, residents are prohibited from burning or ordering another to burn any materials outdoors unless the fire is entirely contained within an enclosure designed to confine all flames, sparks, embers, and ash. This order restricts the use of open flames, including the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels, and other open-flame devices.

What is the Keetch-Byram Drought Index?

The KBDI is a standard tool used to assess wildfire potential. The index ranges from 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (extremely dry conditions).