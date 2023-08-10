Brazoria County has announced an immediate burn ban for the unincorporated areas in response to the escalating threat of wildfires due to the prevailing hot, dry conditions that have gripped the region.

100% of Houston, 69% of Texas impacted by drought

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), a critical indicator of drought severity, registered a countywide average today of 602, signaling a continued increase in drought conditions. As the relentless summer heat continues to parch the soil and dry out vegetation, the KBDI is expected to climb further, raising significant concerns about the outbreak of wildfires.

Effective immediately, the burn ban prohibits all forms of outdoor burning, including but not limited to open fires, debris burning, and controlled burns. The ban extends to the burning of any combustible materials outside a secured enclosure that effectively contains flames and sparks. The use of enclosed BBQ pits and grills remains permissible under the ban; however, open flame pits are strictly prohibited.

Violation of the burn ban order is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine. Brazoria County officials emphasize the importance of compliance to safeguard lives and property.

County Judge Matt Sebesta stated, "The safety and well-being of our residents are of the utmost importance. Given the escalating risk of wildfires due to the prevailing weather conditions, we must take action to help prevent potential wildfire disasters."

County Officials will closely monitor weather patterns and the KBDI over the coming 90 days. Should conditions improve and the KBDI average drop below 450 for five consecutive days, County Judge Matt Sebesta retains the authority to lift the burn ban. Regular updates and notifications related to the burn ban status can be found on the official Brazoria County website: http://www.brazoriacountytx.gov.

The implementation of the burn ban underscores the county's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.