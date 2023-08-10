New drought information released Thursday morning shows what we've all been expecting - the drought in Texas is getting much worse.

Texas wildfires on the rise as heat wave continues

The following three graphics show the statewide, local, then Harris County view of the newest drought categories.

As of today, 69% of Texas is in a drought and those numbers are up from just 52% last week.

Locally, many counties including Galveston, Brazoria, part of Fort Bend, part of Harris, all of Liberty, and more are now classified as being under a severe drought. The remaining area of Southeast Texas is in a moderate drought.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

All counties in our area except for Fort Bend and Brazoria are under an outdoor burn ban, so no burning is permitted since a grass fire or even a forest fire is possible.

Unfortunately, little help is in sight.

The Euro model over the next 7 days shows only isolated rain possible here with most of Texas completely rain free. So far this year, rainfall has been very uneven as well with Bush Airport receiving a normal amount of rain, but Hobby well behind and Galveston also very dry.

The 6-10 day outlook from NOAA shows a likely pattern of hotter than average temperatures and lower than average rainfall, so it's almost certain that the Texas drought will get much worse over at least the next week or two.

