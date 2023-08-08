As of Tuesday, a burn ban has been approved for all unincorporated areas of Harris County.

The Commissioner's Court approved the request recommended by the Harris County Fire Marshal due to the excessive heat and drought conditions. It goes into effect immediately.

According to the court, the burn ban prohibits outdoor burning except in an enclosure that contains all sparks and/or flames to prevent controlled fires from expanding. Outdoor burning activities authorized by TCEQ; approved ceremonial fires; non-commercial cooking such as backyard cookouts and barbecues are allowed; and welding and other "hot work" performed in accordance with county fire code requirements.

However, the sale or use of fireworks is not affected by the ban and residents are asked to exercise caution by removing combustible materials within 30 feet of any approved or permitted burning.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) scale is how Texas Forest Service measures drought conditions. tBDI conditions between 600 and 800 have the potential to lead to intense, prolonged wildfires, according to officials.

Harris County officials said as of Aug. 8, Harris County’s average KBDI is 681. Texas counties can implement a burn ban if their KBDI is above 575 and 68 percent of Texas counties are currently under a burn ban.

The burn ban will be in effect for 90 days or until TFS determines that Harris County is no longer experiencing a drought.

These are current Houston-area cities under Drought Contingency Plans: