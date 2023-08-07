Deer Park: Stage 1 of drought contingency plan in effect

The City of Deer Park has announced they have entered into stage 1 drought conditions, which will consist of voluntary water conservation citywide.

Officials said residents are encouraged to only water their yards during their designated scheduled trash collection dates between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.

SUGGESTED: Wildfires burning across Texas, burn ban expected to be issued Tuesday in Harris Co.

City officials added water customers are requested to practice water conservation and minimize or discontinue non-essential water use.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For any questions about the plan, you can call the City of Deer Park Public Works Department at (281) 478-7270.

You can also click here to view the full Drought Contingency Plan for the City of Deer Park.