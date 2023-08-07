Wildfires burning across Texas, burn ban expected to be issued Tuesday in Harris Co.

article

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a Level four alert on Monday for wild land fire preparedness. Over the past seven days, Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to more than 80 wildfires, 41 since Friday. In total, more than 8,500 acres burned in those fires over seven days.

"We’re currently seeing a lot of activity, and we anticipate even more activity this week," said Erin O’Connor from Texas A&M Forest Service. "We’re experiencing continued triple digit temperatures. We have dry, critically dry, vegetation pretty much statewide at this point. It’s just the perfect environment to support wildfires."

Intense summer heat and very little rainfall have created extremely dry conditions and fuel for fires. Crews across the Houston area have responded to several wildfires in recent weeks.

"We’re averaging right now, about 15 fires a day, they’re attributing to dry conditions," said Todd Mitchell from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. "Which obviously takes a load on all the local fire departments trying to keep up with those."

So far, burn bans have been issues for all of Southeast Texas counties, except Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Harris Counties. However, experts believe a burn ban is likely to be issued Tuesday in Harris County.

Currently, there are eight active wildfires in Texas. Several crews from the Houston area are helping fight the flames in other parts of the state.

"There are currently four Houston Fire Department personnel and one engine responding as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)," said O’Connor. "For Harris County, there are 15 total personnel and five engines supporting response (this total includes Houston FD)."

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue at least the next several days across the Houston area.

"We should continue to see wildfire activity through the end of August," said O’Connor.