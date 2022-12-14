Houston is getting a Trill of a lot better! Rapper Bun B announced Trill Burgers will have an official home in the city.

Trill Burgers will open it's first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in 2023.

"It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one," Bun B said. "We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Bun B performs at halftime of the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bun B, one half of the iconic rap duo UGK, is the creator behind the critically acclaimed smashburger concept. Trill Burgers, owned by Bun B, California restaurateur Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares, first launched in 2021 with a series of pop-ups around Houston.

The menu is said to feature beef and vegan smash burger options, including the OG Trill Burger with 44 Farms Texas beef, Trill Sauce, onions, and pickles.

In September, Trill Burgers hosted a pop-up at Houston's City Hall with the City. That same day happened to be National Cheeseburger Day which Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed Trill Burgers Day. Another pop-up in August at Wonder Brewery had a line that wrapped around the block with customers waiting more than six hours.

The iconic burger company won the title of the best burger in America from good morning America after a week-long competition against other concepts in the nation. Trill Burgers was a vendor at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, selling almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks. It also hosted a fundraiser for victims of the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

Trill Burgers’ culinary team said they plan to add a new signature burger for the brick-and-mortar location with additional menu items to be announced.