Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene

A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County.

The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction.

Reports say the building collapsed due to the blaze.

According to Montgomery Co.Fire Dept. Batallion Chief Nathan Huffman, crews were able to get the fire under control with some hot spots. One firefighter was taken by Montgomery Co. Hospital District to Memorial Hermann Woodland for minor burns as a precaution.

Fire department crews are currently on the scene working to put it out. Officials ask that residents avoid the area.

The Montgomery Co. Fire Marshall's office will be handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.