Breaking Bond: Violent offenders own mother tells judge her son is a menace to society

In September 2019, 28-year-old Danielle Pope was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.



He was released from jail on a $40,000 bond.



"All of a sudden, the court gets a letter from his mom," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.



In the letter, Pope’s mom says as soon as Pope posted bond he began stealing to buy drugs.

She pleads with Harris County 174th Criminal District Court Judge Hazel Jones to keep him in jail calling her own son a menace to society.



Judge Jones revoked Pope’s bond. But then for some unknown reason, she reinstated his bond last November returning him to freedom.



"We are again in court where he’s accused of no less than five violent offenses," said assistant DA Joseph Sanchez.



Just two days ago, police say Pope stole a car at gunpoint terrorizing a man, his girlfriend and the girlfriends daughter.



"I believe his statement was something to the effect, I swear to God, I’ll shoot her, referring to the child," Sanchez said.



Pope, police say, was driving 100 miles an hour in the stolen Mercedes when the cops pulled him over.



"The suspect immediately got out of the vehicle and started firing upon our officers," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner. "One of our officers returned fire striking the suspect."

Guess Pope"s mother can tell Judge Hazel Jones ‘I told us so.’



"It is pretty eyebrow raising and given the allegations in the new case, it’s kind of hard to disagree with her," said Sanchez.



"None of this would have happened if the court would have listened to mom," Kahan said. "Mom knows best."