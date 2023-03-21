Expand / Collapse search

Breaking Bond: The latest crime numbers in Houston plus the crime-related bills in Legislation

Breaking Bond
Houston - Randy Wallace discusses the latest violent crime numbers so far this year in Houston and the status of some of the crime-related bills under consideration in the Legislative session.

The bills in consideration are making it illegal to remove, tamper or destroy an ankle monitor and allowing voters to decide on a state constitutional change that would give judges more discretion when setting bonds for violent criminal charges.