Behind Breaking Bond: Four public safety related bills being considered by Texas lawmakers

We discuss four public safety-related bills that are now being considered by lawmakers.

MORE FROM BEHIND BREAKING BOND

One bill being considered is prioritizing trials for murder defendants.

Another bill makes it a crime for defendants who remove ankle monitors.

RELATED: Man accused of murder racks up new charge killing teen while out on bond

The changing of the state constitution and giving judges more discretion to not grant a bond is also a bill being considered.

And lastly, expanding no PR bonds to include other offenses like a felon in possession of a weapon.