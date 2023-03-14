Behind Breaking Bond: Four public safety related bills being considered by Texas lawmakers
Houston - We discuss four public safety-related bills that are now being considered by lawmakers.
MORE FROM BEHIND BREAKING BOND
One bill being considered is prioritizing trials for murder defendants.
Another bill makes it a crime for defendants who remove ankle monitors.
RELATED: Man accused of murder racks up new charge killing teen while out on bond
The changing of the state constitution and giving judges more discretion to not grant a bond is also a bill being considered.
And lastly, expanding no PR bonds to include other offenses like a felon in possession of a weapon.