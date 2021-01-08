Breaking Bond: 28-year-old free from jail on multiple felony bonds from two counties accused in murder

"I’ve seen some of the episodes of Breaking Bond. My heart went out to the families experiencing that, but I never dreamt in a million years I would be on that segment," said the sister of 46-year-old Patrick Aiken. Her name is Theresa. She asked that we not use her last name.

Theresa says she doesn’t want other families to end up like hers.

She’s wondering why a judge in her particular case, Harris County 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray, would think that giving bond to someone like Deerian Caraway was a good idea.

"Because of her decision, my brother had to pay with his life and as a family we have to deal with the aftermath of that pain. That’s just devastating and I feel like she’s part of the blame," Theresa said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

From 2014 to 2018, Caraway was in prison serving time for aggravated assault.

Advertisement

"In 2019, his crime spree begins and we start actually not in Harris County but in Fort Bend County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

A Fort Bend County Judge gives Caraway a bond for felon in possession of a weapon and felony evading arrest.

In just a few months, Caraway’s alleged crime spree begins in Harris County.

"We get one, two, three aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges and yet another evading arrest charge," Kahan said.

RELATED: Breaking Bond: Man accused of killing 43-year-old woman given 5 bonds in a year

Last May, Judge Lori Chambers Gray lowers Caraway’s bond to just $20,000.

After just four months of freedom, Caraway allegedly shoots Theresa’s brother to death.

"The first time I wore this shirt was at my brothers funeral," she said choking back tears.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

"This is the second time I’m wearing this shirt to remember him. I just don’t understand why this happened to him."

