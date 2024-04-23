Bread Zeppelin , the restaurant known for its mouthwatering salad-stuffed baguettes, is commemorating its first year in Houston with a week-long Birthday Bash celebration from May 1-6, 2024.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Bread Zeppelin, located at 3235 Southwest Fwy in the Summit Square Shopping Mall, will be thanking the community for their support during its first year in Houston by offering freebies, opportunities to win Free Zeppelins or Bowls for a Year, and special Birthday Bash deals daily.

Additionally, on Friday, May 3, from 1:30 pm-5:00 pm, the restaurant will give back to the community with a Blood Drive to benefit the Gulf Coast Blood Center. Donors at the event will be treated to a complimentary freshly baked cookie or a warm bread pudding.

Each day throughout the Birthday Bash celebration from May 1-6, guests can enjoy deals in-store and on the Bread Zeppelin App available for download at https://breadzeppelin.com:

Wednesday, May 1 - Free Zeppelin or Bowl. On this day only, guests can enter "BDAY" in the Bread Zeppelin App to receive a Free Zeppelin or Bowl, up to a $15 value! Offer is valid in store only.

Thursday, May 2 - BYOB Zeppelins. Bring your own buddy and get a Free Zeppelin with the purchase of a Zeppelin of equal or lesser value.

Friday, May 3 – Gulf Coast Blood Drive + Double Points. All day, receive 2X points on all purchases in the Bread Zeppelin App! Plus donate blood, from 1:30pm-5:00pm, to benefit the Gulf Coast Blood Center and receive a free cookie or warm bread pudding!

Saturday, May 4 – Spin The Prize Wheel. Spin the wheel for a chance to win Free Zeppelins for a Year and other exciting prizes!

Sunday, May 5 – Free Chips, Cookie & Fountain Drink. Receive complimentary chips, cookie, and a fountain drink with the purchase of a Zeppelin or Bowl, while supplies last. Redeem through the Bread Zeppelin App with code "CCFD".

Monday, May 6 – WIN FREE Zeppelins For A Year. The First 50 guests who purchase a Zeppelin or Bowl will score a FREE Zeppelin or Bowl each month for the next 12 months. In-store only.

Bread Zeppelin, founded by Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoellkopf in 2013 in Dallas, has been delighting diners with its signature "Zeppelin," since its launch.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Zeppelin is a blend of a sandwich and a salad that features a freshly baked artisan baguette, toasted to order, cored, and filled with a personalized chopped salad, offering a refreshing, delightful mix of flavors and textures in every bite.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The restaurant provides a healthy, diverse menu of nearly a dozen fresh signature salads available in either a Bowl or the distinctive Zeppelin sandwich. Guests can also create their own Bowl or Zeppelin, choosing from a variety of lettuce bases, grains, and nearly 40 fresh veggies, fruit, crunch, and cheese toppings, along with a wide selection of proteins, including shrimp, herb-marinated chicken, fire-grilled flank steak, Tofu, fresh avocado, and more, and 13 delicious house-made dressings, for a truly personalized experience.

You can get free fries at Wendy's every Friday -- here's how

The Houston Bread Zeppelin franchise, located in the Greenway/Upper Kirby Area, is owned by Avalanche Food Group (AFG), a Houston-based, family-owned culinary company recognized for its philanthropic efforts and successful management of Twin Peaks restaurants throughout Texas.

Bread Zeppelin invites the entire Houston community to join them for the Blood Drive on May 3, and the Birthday Bash celebration throughout the first week of May.