A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar.

Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries on Tuesday doctors say.

(Photo Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Police say the woman had gotten into an argument with McKinney, who she is believed to have some sort of dating relationship with. According to reports, they argued inside and then left the bar.

At some point, gunshots were said to be heard outside and someone down the street saw the woman laying on the roadway and called for help.

McKinney was later identified after he turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday. Officials say he was interviewed by HPD homicide detectives and, after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, he was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.