Boy, 14, arrested in shooting that injured 15-year-old in west Houston

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in a shooting that wounded another teen in west Houston, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Ashford Point Drive around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Police were told that a 15-year-old boy had been shot in the arm and was taken to a local hospital.

According to HPD, the 14-year-old suspect returned to the scene as officers arrived. He was questioned and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect also had a warrant for a probation violation in an unrelated case.

