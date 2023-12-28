Crosby crime: Bond set for man accused of using a crossbow to shoot his stepbrother

Bond has now been set for a man accused of shooting his stepbrother with a crossbow at a home in Crosby.

Investigators say what started as an argument over a car battery ended with one family member nearly taking the life of another after detectives say a 45-year-old man shot his stepbrother with an arrow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Step-brother shoots family member with crossbow, authorities say

"Based on the nature of the offense and the egregious facts alleged in this case, the court is concerned for the complainant and community's safety," the judge announced during Timothy Lee Ehrlich's probable cause hearing.

As the judge tries to decide bond for Timothy Ehrlich, who's charged with felony aggravated assault of a family member, she asks to hear details of the case against him, which include accusations of firing a crossbow at his 52-year-old stepbrother.

"The defendant does admit to the allegations of shooting his stepbrother with a bow and arrow," the prosecutor tells the judge.

"Which was self-defense. He did cooperate with police and did explain to the officers that when he fired, that the complainant was aggressing upon him after already having thrown something at him," says a public defender speaking on behalf of Ehrlich.

The judge is also considering the 45-year-old's criminal history. "Mr. Ehrlich has four felonies and four misdemeanors from 2000 to 2023 that are mostly out of-county, non-violent convictions for drug-related possession and theft-related charges," the judge says.

According to Harris County Sheriff's investigators, after the two stepbrothers argued at their Crosby home just before 9 p.m. Wednesday over a car battery, they say Ehrlich picked up a crossbow, and shot his stepbrother with an arrow in the upper torso.

The 52-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"According to the doctor who was treating him in the hospital, he was unconscious and still requiring surgery," adds the prosecutor, who received an update on the victim's condition the morning after the man was shot with the arrow.

A protective order has now been put in place. Ehrlich is not allowed anywhere near his stepbrother or the home where this happened. The judge has set bond at $250,000. If Ehrlich comes up with that money, one of his bond conditions includes being prohibited from using or having a crossbow or arrows.