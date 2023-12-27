Harris County crime: Step-brother shoots family member with crossbow, authorities say

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a step-brother shot a family member with a crossbow on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 20700 block of Live Oak.

Preliminary information revealed a disturbance between two adult step-brothers lead to one shooting the other with a crossbow.

The wounded man was said to be airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.