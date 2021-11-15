Bond set at $75K for mother accused of driving intoxicated in deadly crash

Bond has been set at $75,000 for a mother charged in an east Harris County crash that left a 4-year-old girl dead on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Rosalia Sanchez was found to be intoxicated. She is charged with felony murder.

The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of E Sam Houston Parkway N.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sanchez was traveling southbound when she drove into the right shoulder, struck a traffic control device, and then struck a concrete wall.

HCSO says a four-year-old girl in the back seat was not in a child seat and was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to HCSO, there were four other children – ages 10, 10, 7 and 2 – in the car at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office says Sanchez exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene and was then found to be intoxicated.

If she posts bond, she must follow certain conditions that include no driving without court permission, no drugs or alcohol, and she can't be with minors unsupervised.