Sheriff: 4 children injured, 1 dead; mother arrested for driving intoxicated

article

Officials are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning in east Harris County, where a total of five children were hurt, one of whom was killed after the mother was allegedly driving intoxicated.

RELATED: 2-year-old, wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on Houston freeway, 4 others seriously injured

According to preliminary information by deputies at the scene, it happened around 4:30 a.m. where a car crashed into a construction sign on the south lanes of Sam Houston Parkway N. No other vehicles were involved.

Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the Rosalia Sanchez, 25, was coming from a baby shower. While driving, she reportedly hit a traffic signal device, tipping it over, then hit a concrete barrier wall before coming to a complete stop.

MORE: Wrong-way driver killed following multi-vehicle crash that hospitalized 3, including a child

According to booking records, there were two 10-year-old girls, a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old toddler. Four of the children were seriously injured, but the 4-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries. Additionally, Sheriff Gonzalez said the 4-year-old who died was said to be unrestrained, that is, "possibly sitting in the lap of another child."

Advertisement

Initially, Sanchez was charged with DWI with a child passenger and Intoxication Assault. However, those charges have now been upgraded to Murder.