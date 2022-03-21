Bond cut in half for man accused of killing supervisor in Houston office building shooting

article

The man charged with murdering his supervisor at a Houston office building last week has had his bond reduced by half.

DETAILS: Man accused of killing supervisor with gunshot to head

During a bond hearing on Monday, a judge lowered Montavius Wright's bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

Wright, 26, is charged in the shooting death of Doran Kelly, 48, his supervisor.

His bond was originally set at $500,000 during probable cause court last Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: $500K bond for man accused of killing supervisor in Houston office building shooting

During last week's probable cause court hearing, prosecutors had requested a $1 million bond, alleging in the motion that Wright killed the victim "in cold blood" at his workplace. A public defender requested bond be set at $40,000 citing his lack of criminal history, among other factors.

If released, he must abide by several conditions including no contact with the victim’s family or any employee of Cedar Gate Technologies, and he can’t come within 500 feet of the scene of the shooting.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY