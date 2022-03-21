Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:27 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Bond cut in half for man accused of killing supervisor in Houston office building shooting

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Montavius Terrell Wright (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - The man charged with murdering his supervisor at a Houston office building last week has had his bond reduced by half.

DETAILS: Man accused of killing supervisor with gunshot to head

During a bond hearing on Monday, a judge lowered Montavius Wright's bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

Wright, 26, is charged in the shooting death of Doran Kelly, 48, his supervisor.

His bond was originally set at $500,000 during probable cause court last Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: $500K bond for man accused of killing supervisor in Houston office building shooting

During last week's probable cause court hearing, prosecutors had requested a $1 million bond, alleging in the motion that Wright killed the victim "in cold blood" at his workplace. A public defender requested bond be set at $40,000 citing his lack of criminal history, among other factors.

Man accused of killing supervisor at Greenway Plaza appears in court

What happened at Montavius Wright's probable cause court appearance on Thursday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: This is from an earlier story on the case.)

If released, he must abide by several conditions including no contact with the victim’s family or any employee of Cedar Gate Technologies, and he can’t come within 500 feet of the scene of the shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY