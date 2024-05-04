Boil water notice issued for Harbor Point, second one in last month

Another boil water notice has been issued for customers within the Harbor Point water system in Trinity County. This is the second one in less than a month.

According to Texas Water Utilities, Lake Livingston WSC issued the boil water notice which affects 356 customers. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, officials say.

On April 19, a boil water notice was issued for the same area before later being lifted.

All customers in the area are urged to boil their water prior to consumption of any kind.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992.