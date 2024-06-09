Body found in vehicle near Lake Creek Bridge, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a man's body was found in a vehicle near Lake Creek Bridge in Montgomery County.
Officials said a bicyclist saw a Ford Expedition in the water near Honea Egypt Road.
SUGGESTED: League City shooting: Man accused of killing his father on Paisley Meadow
Authorities said they received the call around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, and the rescue took four to five hours.
Officials stated a gator in the area was partially the reason why the rescue took a while.
It's unclear how long the truck has been there as the area was heavily flooded.