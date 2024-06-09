Expand / Collapse search

Body found in vehicle near Lake Creek Bridge, authorities investigating

Published  June 9, 2024 2:31pm CDT
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a man's body was found in a vehicle near Lake Creek Bridge in Montgomery County

Officials said a bicyclist saw a Ford Expedition in the water near Honea Egypt Road. 

Authorities said they received the call around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, and the rescue took four to five hours. 

Officials stated a gator in the area was partially the reason why the rescue took a while. 

It's unclear how long the truck has been there as the area was heavily flooded. 