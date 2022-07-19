Body found inside container in Buffalo Bayou, investigation underway

article

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a container in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, South Central patrol officers were called out to the Buffalo Bayou, west of downtown Houston.

A Buffalo Bayou excursion boat had been traveling on the Buffalo Bayou when the operator saw a container, and it smelled of a foul odor, Crowson said.

The operator contacted authorities, who then requested the Houston Police Department dive team.

The dive team was able to retrieve the container and pulled it onshore.

Crowson said inside the container was what appeared to be a human body inside.

No other information about the victim was released.