Authorities are piecing together what led up to a person's death after their body was found inside a vehicle at a Missouri City parking lot.

It's unclear when police made the discovery, but officers were called for reports of a shooting at a parking lot in the 4800 block of Hwy 6.

That's where investigators found at least one person dead inside the vehicle.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.