Body found along Buffalo Bayou bank near Houston's Second Ward

A body has been found along the bank of Buffalo Bayou near Houston's Second Ward.

Houston Police say the body was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the 900 block of North York Street.

Homicide detectives and the HPD Dive Team are at the scene investigating.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

