Bisou restaurant attracts large crowds with no social distancing

New video posted publicly to Snapchat is gaining national attention. The cellphone video, shared Wednesday night, shows people crowded around a bar inside a Houston restaurant.

“We’ve been out there several times,” said Houston Fire Marshal Alfredo Martinez. “The majority of the time, they’ve been found to be in compliance.”

RELATED: TABC issues 30-day suspension to Spire Nightclub for social distancing violations

The videos were taken inside Bisou Restaurant. According to current COVID-19 laws in Texas, restaurants are allowed to be open at half-capacity. However, guests must maintain proper social distancing.

A spokesperson from Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission provided the written statement below regarding concerns sent to FOX 26 regarding Bisou Restaurant.

“Under the executive orders, business owners are required to ensure capacity limits and social distancing requirements are observed on their premises,” said TABC spokesperson Chris Porter. “TABC will continue to work with business owners who have questions about the requirements as well as respond to complaints from citizens and local officials about specific locations in their communities. As with other TABC administrative actions, penalties for violations of the executive orders are specific to a location and follow the guidelines put in place by Gov. Abbott. A first offense of the orders will result in a 30-day suspension of a business’ liquor license with stronger penalties – such as a 60-day suspension – for repeat offenses.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Handlebar Houston alcohol permit suspended for violating state reopening orders

According to Martinez, the Houston Fire Marshals have responded to roughly 9,000 social distancing complaints since mid-March. While restaurants can open to 50 percent capacity, business owners are still required to maintain social distancing between groups.

“It’s the owner’s responsibility,” said Martinez. “That’s why we’re out there, educating them and informing them of the governor’s order. You’d be surprised how many just weren’t aware.”

Bisou Restaurant is owned by the Cle Group. This ownership also oversees Club Cle and Spire Nightclub, two other establishments that also received attention for not following social distancing standards.

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

So far, five businesses in Harris County have received COVID-19 violations from TABC.

“We would like them to do the right thing,” said Martinez. “We’re going to continue to go out and educate them and inform them.”

Anyone wishing to report a suspected violation to TABC can do so by calling 1-888-the-tabc, emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov or using the free tabc:mobile app.